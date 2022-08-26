Redmi Note 11 SE Launched In India With Quad Rear Cameras, 5000mAh Battery: Price, Specs And More

Xiaomi has launched the new Redmi Note 11 SE in India. The smartphone comes as a budget offering from the brand, and comes with a MediaTek chipset, a quad rear camera on the back, and more features.

Redmi Note 11 SE Price And Availability

The Redmi Note 11 SE has been launched at a price of Rs 13,499 in India for the sole 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The smartphone has been launched in White, Black, Thunder Purple, and Blue colour options. The Redmi Note 11 SE will go on sale starting August 31 at 12PM IST and will be sold on Xiaomi’s website mi.com and Flipkart.

Redmi Note 11 SE Specifications

The Redmi Note 11 SE has been launched with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 1,100 nits of peak brightness, DCI-P3 colour gamut, 2400 x 1080 resolution. The smartphone comes powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Redmi Note 11 SE sports a quad rear camera with a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and the 2-megapixel macro shooter. Up front, the Redmi Note 11 SE comes with a 13-megapixel selfie snapper.

The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery paired with 33W fast charging. Other features on the Redmi Note 11 SE include stereo speakers, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IP-53 dust and water protection. Connectivity options on the smartphone inclue 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, a USB type-C port, a 3.5mm audio port, and an IR blaster.

