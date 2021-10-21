Redmi Note 11 Series Design Revealed Ahead of Launch on October 28

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi recently announced the launch of the Redmi Note 11 series on October 28. Ahead of the launch, the company on its Weibo account revealed the phones Misty Forest colour variant. The promotional poster highlights triple camera system at the back, a volume rocker and power button at the side, and a USB Type-C port at the bottom. The phone seemingly adopts a flat-edged design similar to the iPhone 12 series. In a series of posts, Redmi noted that the Redmi Note 11 is 8.34mm thick but doesn’t reveal the rest of its dimensions and weight. The new series will debut in China and may later launch in India - most likely early next year - similar to the previous Redmi Note series.

Previously, it was revealed that the Redmi Note 11 would come with a JBL-tuned speaker, as per the branding at the top edge. According to a listing on JD.com, the series will include three variants - Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+. The listings suggest that the most premium Redmi Note 11 Pro+ will come in Mysterious Blackland, Misty Forest, and Time Quiet Purple colour options. The Pro models will likely get up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. Other notifications are yet to be announced officially.

Earlier this month, a Chinese tipster (Arsenal on Weibo) claimed that Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11 Pro would feature MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, respectively. Both phones may pack a 16-megapixel front camera and a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging tech. The Redmi Note 11 Pro may feature a 108-megapixel rear camera. Earlier this year, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max was the first phone in the series to pack a 108-megapixel camera sensor. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 11 may feature a 50-megapixel rear camera.

