Redmi Note 11 Smartphone Series India Launch Today: How To Watch Livestream And What To Expect

Xiaomi is all set to launch its latest smartphones in the Redmi Note 11 series in India today. The company is set to launch the Redmi Note 11 series smartphones, along with the Redmi Smart Band Pro and the Redmi Smart TV X43 at a virtual launch event today. The company, in its invite said that it may launch up to 11 Redmi devices during today’s launch event. The Redmi Note 11 series was launched in China last month and it includes the Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and the Redmi Note 11S. The Redmi Note 11 series will succeed the Redmi Note 10 series that was launched last year.

The launch event will be held at 12PM (noon) IST today and will be streamed live on Redmi’s official YouTube channel. Readers can alternatively catch the launch live from the video embedded below this paragraph. The Redmi Note 11 series, along with the Redmi Smart Band Pro and the Redmi Smart TV X43 will be launched at 12PM (noon) in India today. Let us take a look at what to expect from the launches.

The Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro, and the Note 11S were launched in China last month, and the smartphones coming to India are said to be similar in terms of design and specifications. The Redmi Note 11 is said to come with a 6.43-inch full-HD LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a quad rear camera with a 50-megapixel primary shooter. It has a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

The Redmi Note 11S, on the other hand, comes with the same 6.43-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smarpthone comes with a quad rear camera that includes a 108-megapixel primary shooter. It has the same 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging as the vanilla Redmi Note 11.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G will be the top-end variant. It will come with a 6.67-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and has a 5,000mAh battery. The China variant also comes with 67W fast charging and a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel wide angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

