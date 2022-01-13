Redmi Note 11S Phone Teased to Launch in India Soon

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has teased the launch of a new Redmi Note smartphone in India. The exact moniker remains unclear, but it appears the company is gearing up to launch the Redmi Note 11S that has been a part of the leaks for quite some time. An official poster teases a flat-edge design with the SIM tray on the left and seemingly quad cameras on the back. Xiaomi is yet to share the phone’s exact launch details for the Indian market. The development comes from Xiaomi India VP Manu Kumar Jain and Redmi India.

Recently, a smartphone believed to be Redmi Note 11S was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website with the model number 220111TSI. A separate leak via tipster Abhishek Yadav last month claimed the Redmi Note 11S would pack a MediaTek chipset and a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 camera that also features on Mi 10i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge. The phone might even get a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV6480 as the primary camera, depending on the market. Other details remain unclear.

Successor of Redmi Note 10S

As the name suggests, the Redmi Note 11S will succeed the Redmi Note 10S from last year that packs an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 chipset and a 64-megapixel quad rear camera system. It also carries a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. We can expect the new Redmi phone to borrow some old specifications. It launched in India with a starting price of Rs 14,999for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

Redmi parent Xiaomi recently unveiled the Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge phones in India that feature 5G connectivity, a 108-megapixel primary camera, and a 120Hz Full-HD+ AMOLED display. The HyperCharge model supports 120W fast charging that can power up the battery in 15 minutes. The regular model also features a fast 67W charging. Both phones come with a 4,500mAh battery unit.

