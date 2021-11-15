Redmi Note 11T 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on November 30: Expected Specs, Price

The Redmi Note 11T 5G will officially launch in India on November 30, the Xiaomi sub-brand confirmed earlier today. The Redmi Note 11T 5G has been part of the leaks for a while, and many reports suggest the smartphone is a rebranded Redmi Note 11 5G that debuted in China last month. Either way, the new phone will mark the formal entry of the Redmi Note 11 series in the country after the success of the Redmi Note 10 series that includes the company’s first Redmi-branded 5G phone and an affordable handset with a 108-megapixel primary camera. As the name suggests, the Redmi Note 11T 5G will succeed the Redmi Note 10T 5G that launched earlier this year.

In terms of specifications, the Redmi Note 11T 5G is expected to be the same as China-specific Redmi Note 11 5G. The latter comes with a 6.6-inch Full-HD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. There is a dual rear camera that has a 50-megapixel primary shooter and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Redmi Note 11 5G is priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs 14,000) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs 16,400), and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs 17,500). The Redmi Note 11T 5G will likely be priced around Rs 15,000 in India as the company’s Note series has been traditionally reserved for budget-oriented customers. It may likely get Matte Black, Stardust White, and Aquamarine Blue.

