Redmi Note 11T 5G Launch On Nov 30: Answer This Amazon Quiz To Win The Phone For Free

Xiaomi has set the launch date for the Redmi Note 11T 5G in India on November 30. The highly-awaited smartphone will be the successor of the Redmi Note 10T, which was the Chinese manufacturer’s first 5G-enabled smartphone in the Redmi Note series. Given the interest in the smartphone, the Redmi Note 11T 5G couldn’t keep itself away from the rumour mill and we already have a hint on what to expect from the smartphone in terms of specifications. The Redmi Note 11T 5G is expected to hone a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Redmi Note 11T 5G will have a three-camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary shooter paired with an 8MP ultrawide lens. Up front, the smartphone will come with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery supported by a 33W charging. The Redmi Note 11T 5G will be launched in three colours - Stardust White, Matte Black, and Aquamarine Blue. Powered by Android 11, Xiaomi may bring the Redmi Note 11T G in three variants - 6GB/64GB, 6Gb/128GB, and 8GB/128GB.

As we wait for the Chinese manufacturer to make the Redmi Note 11T 5G official, Amazon is also making the Redmi Note 11T 5Gs launch exciting. Following its trend to attract eyeballs by announcing a quiz before the launch of a much-awaited phone, Amazon has announced a quiz content for the Redmi Note 11T 5G as well.

Similar to other such quizzes from Amazon where the questions are related to the upcoming product, this quiz too, is based around the soon-to-be-launched Redmi Note 11T 5G. The quiz is being held from November 15 and will be open till December 15. The winners of this attractive handset will be announced on a random lucky draw basis, and their prize, i.e., the Redmi Note 11T 5G, will be delivered to the lucky winners by December 31.

So, if you’re eyeing one of these 5G phones by Xiaomi, you too can register yourself, play the quiz, and stand on the brink of winning the phone. Here are the quiz questions:

Question 1:When was the 1st Redmi Note Launched in India? Question 2:Which is the first 5G phone launched by Redmi in India? Question 3:When will Redmi Note 11T 5G be launched in India? Question 4:Which phone is called the "Next-Gen Racer"? Question 5:Who was the first employee of Xiaomi India?

So how many can you answer? Let us know.

