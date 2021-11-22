Redmi Note 11T 5G Will Have This Feature That No Other Redmi Phones Have

Redmi Note 11T 5G’s India launch is set for November 30. Ahead of the launch, Redmi has dropped a hint for fans. The company has announced that the Redmi Note 11T 5G will be the first-ever Redmi smartphone to come with a 6nm chipset. The Redmi Note 11T 5G has been a part of the rumour mill since a while and is said to come to India as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 5G that was launched in China last month. The smartphone will mark the official entry of the Redmi Note 11 series in India. Now, Xiaomi‘s India CEO Manu Kumar Jain has announced the arrival of the Redmi Note 11T 5G with a 6nm MediaTek chipset.

Jain said that the Redmi Note 11T 5G will be the first Redmi smartphone to come with a 6nm process chipset. The executive said that the smartphone will come with better thermals, better battery life, better performance, and will be the “fastest 5G smartphone from Redmi." Now, while Jain did not name the MediaTek processor, reports suggest that it could be the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset - the same chip that powers the Redmi Note 11. This makes the speculation of the Redmi Note 11T 5G being a rebranded Redmi Note 11 5G even stronger.

Considering the Redmi Note 11T 5G a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 5G that was launched in China last month, it can be expected to come with a 6.6-inch FHD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, which is further expandable via a microSD card slot.

The Redmi Note 11T 5G may also come with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the Redmi Note 11T 5G may have a 16-megapixel shooter. The smartphone will come with 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a USB type-C port.

