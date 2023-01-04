Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Unboxing: The 200MP Camera Super Note Smartphone Is Here

Redmi is starting 2023 with its new ‘Super Note’ smartphone: Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G. The new Redmi Note smartphone offers a 200MP camera along with 102Hz fast charging support. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G chipset and flaunts a 6.67-inch FHD+ Pro AMOLED display with a adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G smartphone is backed by a 4,980mAh battery and comes with a 16MP selfie camera along with a 200MP+8MP+2MP triple camera setup at the back.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G share most of their specifications, with the main differences being their camera setups and charging speeds. Both devices feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, and are powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 1080 soC.

Advertisement

WATCH VIDEO: Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Unboxing And First Impressions

The Redmi Note 12 series was launched in China a couple of months ago and Redmi India is now launching the series in India in January 2023.

Read all the Latest Tech News here