Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G vs Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G: Which One Is Better?

Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G vs Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G: The two most popular Chinese smartphone brands in India — Realme and Redmi, recently launched their new mid-range 5G phones in the country.

While, the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G brings 200MP camera to this segment, the Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G has a curved screen with a unique design, which again is not a commonsight in this price bracket.Both devices offer unique features but which one of these should you buy? Here is our comparison of these newly-launched devices from Redmi and Realme.

Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G VS Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G: Price In India

The Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G is available at a price of Rs 24,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant, Rs 25,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and Rs 27,999 for the 8GB+256GB model. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G is the most expensive in the series. It is available at a starting price of Rs 29,999 for the 8GB+256GB model and Rs 32,999 for the 12GB +256GB variant.

Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G vs Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G: Design

The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus is the most premium device in this lineup from the company. It comes with a glass back and offers metallic camera housing. Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G comes with a curved display edge and you can say it is a lightweight smartphone compared with Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus. The device has a reflective glossy design on the rear side with a twin-ring camera module placed in the top left corner.

Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G vs Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G: Display, Performance, Camera

Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G comes with 6.67-inch full HD+ Pro AMOLED display and 120Hz Adaptive refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM. Sadly, you still get it with the Android 12-based MIUI 13 version.

The device has a triple camera setup which includes a 200MP OIS sensor, along with an 8MP ultra wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the handset has a 16MP sensor for selfies. The smartphone is backed by a 4,980mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

The Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G comes with a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and 2,160 Hz dimming. Realme has managed to offer the new Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 version out of box. This smartphone is powered by the same octa-core MediaTek Dimensty 1080 5G chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

The phone has a triple camera setup on the back, featuring a 108MP primary camera sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a macro sensor. On the front, the phone has a 16MP camera sensor for video calls and selfies. It has a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging

Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G vs Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G: Verdict

Both Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G and Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G have something unique to offer to the consumers in India. For those looking for a camera-centric smartphone in Rs 30,000 segment, the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G can be a good option for them.

The Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G has a glossy design and curved display. For buyers who want to buy a phone with an attractive premium design under Rs 30K - this Realme phone is the one you can consider.

