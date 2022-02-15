Redmi Smart TV X43 Goes on Sale on February 16: Top Features, Price And Details

Redmi India is bringing the first sale of its Redmi Smart TV X43 on February 16, and the company is offering special launch sale offers for buyers getting the 4K smart TV on Wednesday. The 4K TV runs on PatchWall UI, gets Dolby technology for audio and video purposes. Here are all the details of the first sale of the 4K TV that you need to know along with special offers given by the brand.

>Redmi Smart TV X43 Sale Offer and Price in India

Redmi Smart TV X43 4K is priced at Rs 28,999 in India and it goes on sale from 12PM on February 16. Get an instant discount up to Rs 1,500 using Kotak credit, debit card or EMI purchase. Redmi is selling the Redmi Smart TV X43 through its own Mi Home platform, Amazon India, Mi Studios and other shopping platforms across the country.

>Redmi Smart TV X43 Specifications

The Redmi Smart TV X43 gets a 43-inch display that offers UHD or 4K resolution at 3,840×2160 pixels, along with support for HDR and Dolby Vision technology. Redmi’s smart TV also runs on the PatchWall UI 4.0 interface built over Android TV 10 operating system. Redmi’s unique interface allows users to access OTT and DTH content on the same screen. In addition to this, Redmi Smart TV X43 offers IMDb rating access for movies and other content that you like to watch on the big screen.

Redmi offers 30W speakers that get support for Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X technology on the Redmi Smart TV X43. As for the connectivity options, Redmi Smart TV X43 includes Wi-Fi, three HDMI 2.1 ports, two USB ports, an Ethernet port so you can connect the LAN cable for wired internet, an optical port and 3.5mm headphone jack.

