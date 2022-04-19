Relaince Jio Introduces New JioFiber Entertainment Bonanza Postpaid Plans: All Details

Reliance Jio’s internet broadband service JioFiber is adding a new tier that not only promises high-speed internet speeds, but also access to OTT apps for a minimal cost. JioFiber’s new ‘Entertainment Bonanza’ category subscription starts at Rs 399, but an additional amount of up to Rs 200 will provide access to 14 OTT apps. The new tier will roll out on April 22, and new/ existing JioFiber will need the MyJio app to select the plan. The plan options include ‘Entertainment’, which requires additional Rs 100 payment and ‘Entertainment Plus’, where customers will pay extra Rs 200. Both Jio Fiber Entertainment plans include a router and Jio Set-top Box from the company side.

How to get new JioFiber Entertainment Bonanza plans

Advertisement

Existing JioFiber Postpaid users will need to select an entertainment plan on the MyJio app and pay the advance rental. On the other hand, prepaid users will need to:

Initiate Prepaid to Postpaid migration in MyJio

Verify yourself by entering OTP on your phone

Select the entertainment plan in MyJio

Make the advance payment for the plan chosen

In the case of JioFiber users without STB, simply schedule an appointment for the delivery of a free Jio Set Top Box after you have selected and paid for your Entertainment Bonanza Plan.

Advertisement

As you can see in the table above, limited entertainment plans include access to OTT apps like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. The top-tier Entertainment plan worth Rs 3,999 offers 1000Mbps internet, Amazon Prime, and Netflix Premium. As mentioned, the new plan includes Jio STB which converts any TV into a smart TV. Through Jio STB users can enjoy movies, channels, shows, web series, sports and more from a variety of OTT apps. Jio STB comes with features like voice command, access to the internet, multiplayer games, and more.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.