Reliance AGM 2022: How To Watch Reliance's Big Event In The Metaverse

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is all set to hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the shareholders in some time. For the first time, the conglomerate will also stream its AGM in the metaverse, alongside the company’s social media platforms.

HOW TO WATCH RELIANCE AGM IN METAVERSE

The 45th Annual General Meeting for Reliance Industries Limited will begin at 2PM IST today. The meeting will be streamed in a virtual hall created by GMetrixR, a metaverse company that allows users to create and track metaverse apps. RIL has set up a virtual stage, where RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani is expected to take centerstage in some time.

The virtual stage boasts of four doors, each for Reliance Foundation, Jio, Reliance Retail, and Reliance Industries. Clicking each door will give shareholders and viewers a detailed report of each business’ results in the last year. These are set up in virtual galleries that represent an empty office space. The stage also has a CTA board with Ambani’s photo, along with other important details for those interested in watching the AGM.

There is also a board that shows Mr Dhirubhai Ambani, the founding father of Reliance Industries and father of Mukesh Ambani. The board reads a quote from Dhuribhai Ambani, where he once laid out his vision for Reliance Industries.

HOW TO WATCH RELIANCE AGM OUTSIDE OF METAVERSE AND WHAT TO EXPECT

Outside of the metaverse, users can watch the 45th Reliance AGM on JioMeet (https://jiomeet.jio.com/rilagm/joinmeeting), YouTube (https://youtu.be/TS8FYk5RhlY), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/events/610199153827102/), Twitter (https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1PlJQaOpPDVJE), and Koo (https://www.kooapp.com/koo/RelianceUpdates/7c68d5a8-4e12-4e52-9491-62e5524174e7). Alternatively, users can watch Reliance AGM in the video embedded below this paragraph.

During this year’s AGM, Reliance is expected to tell shareholders what the company’s plan is for the coming year. Reports suggest that Reliance will focus majorly on its telecom company Jio and the rollout of the company’s 5G services.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

