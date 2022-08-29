Reliance AGM 2022: Jio Aims To Achieve These 3 Objectives With 5G, Here's How

At this year’s Reliance Industries’ Annual general Meeting, RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani announced Reliance Jio’s 5G services, saying that the company will start deploying 5G services by Diwali 2022 in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai. In his address, Ambani announced the “next leap forward" that Jio will create with Jio 5G services.

The company, according to Ambani, seeks to achieve three objectives with 5G. These are - building on the success of 4G by introducing an even high-end version of mobile broadband, by accelerating the roll-out and keeping services affordable to make them reach hundreds of millions of locations quickly, and to further stimulate the adoption of connected intelligent solutions across all walks of life.

He said that Jio will do this by connecting over 100 million homes with digital experiences and smart home solutions. Further, the company will help catapult millions of small merchants and small businesses by providing them cloud solutions. Further, medium-scal or midcap companies in India will have access to the same digital capabilities that were earlier available only to larger companies.

“We also plan on bringing smart sensors and connected intelligence solutions that will trigger Internet of Things and fuel the Fourth Industrial Revolution," Ambani said in his speech. He also said that with Reliance Jio is committed to make India the largest data-powered economy in the world, beating China and United States.

He further explained how Jio’s Stand Alone 5G or Jio True 5G will be the most advanced 5G network in the world. Jio’s True 5G will enable speeds of up to 1GB per second, and will not depend on the 4G network. To achieve this, the company will use a technology called Carrier Aggeregation, which will combine the 3500MHz, 26GHz, and the 700MHz millimeter-wave frequencies into a single powerful ‘data highway.’ “This three-fold advantage of Stand-Alone 5G architecture, largest and best mix of spectrum, and Carrier Aggregation means that Jio 5G will be able to offer an unparalleled combination of coverage, capacity, quality, and affordability," Ambani said.

