NEW DELHI: Consumer electronics chain Reliance Digital has launched an experiential flagship store in New Delhi near South Ext-II area. The store, spread over four floors, offers a widest range of electronic products, coupled with personalised services.

Citing this as a first-of-its-kind store, it was inaugurated by Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor along with Brian Bade, Chief Executive, Reliance Digital.

Reliance Digital South Ex-II store in Delhi has multiple experience zones for Smartphones, Laptops, Audio, Home Appliances, etc. Reliance Digital has deployed at the store, a team of tech advisors to help consumers choose a product best suited to their need and budget.

“The Reliance Digital South Extension - II store is exclusive and special in more ways than one. It is not just an electronics store, but an embodiment of our commitment to offer our customers the finest in the world of technology in a sophisticated and delightful environment. Because ultimately, it is not just about buying a product, but experiencing it to the core," said Brian Bade, Chief Executive, Reliance Digital, said about the new store.

During the inaugural period, consumers can avail exciting offers like 5% Instant Discount on all banks’ credit cards along with assured gifts and freebies on every purchase. Highest shopper of the day will get an iPhone 12, every day. There are other compelling offers like iPhone 13 only at Rs 59,900, 65-inch UHD Android TV only at Rs 49,990, gaming laptop at Rs 49,990, and 13-place dishwasher for free on purchase of a Side-by-side refrigerator. These offers are valid till August 1.

The Reliance Digital South Ex-II store has an expansive layout. The ground floor has a laptop zone featuring wide varieties of laptops from various brands, a TV zone featuring various TVs across price range and brands — including a special rollable TV from LG, and a full-fledged gaming arena where customers can try their favourite games before purchasing them.

There is also a first-of-its-kind Laser TV zone and a special lifestyle space by Samsung with ultra-premium product displays which allows the customer to experience the products and make informed purchase decisions. Then there is the New Zone, an area designated for launching the latest technology products.

The first floor features a Mobile experience zone, featuring a range of phones catering to every customer segment; a Smart-home experience zone; and a power-packed Audio zone, which features top-of-the-line audio devices, including music systems, sound systems and headphones from leading brands. The third and fourth floors comprise home appliances, including kitchen equipment, refrigerators, washing machines, and cleaning devices from top brands.

