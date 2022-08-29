Reliance Industries AGM 2022: With Jio 5G Set To Roll Out By Diwali, All Details About 5G Spectrum Acquired By Jio

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) today held its 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) where Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced Reliance Jio’s 5G services rollout. Ambani said that Jio will start rolling out 5G services by Diwali, and by December 2023, every town and city in India is expected to have access to Jio 5G, the RIL chairman said. With 5G being the highlight of the Reliance AGM 2022, let us take a look at some key facts about Reliance Jio’s 5G spectrum acquisition, and what the company gained from the 5G spectrum auctions that were held last month.

After the 5G spectrum auctions concluded, Reliance Jio confirmed that it has acquired 5G spectrum in India to start its 5G network services using different frequency bands. The telco had announced that it has acquired spectrum in the 700MHz, 800MHz, 1800MHz, 3300MHz, and 26GHz bands in the auctions conducted by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). The total cost of acquiring the right to use the spectrum is Rs 88,078 crore for a period of 20 years.

“With its unmatched 700 MHz spectrum footprint, Jio will be the only operator providing pan-India True 5G services with faster speeds, lower latency and massive connectivity," Jio said in its announcement.

The 5G spectrum auctions ended on August 1 with 40 rounds of bidding placed by different telecos. Jio had led the telecom sector with its 4G services and caters to over 400 million users within six years of its official launch. And now, the telco wants to establish a bigger footprint with its 5G services.

Jio had earlier this month said that its existing network and the fibre network ecosystem will 5G services in the country in shortest period of the time, without giving us a concrete launch plan.

“Jio’s 5G solution is made in India, by Indians and to suit the need of every Indian. Jio is fully ready for 5G rollout in the shortest period of time because of its nationwide fibre presence, all-IP network with no legacy infrastructure, indigenous 5G stack and strong global partnerships across the technology ecosystem," Jio highlighted in its statement.

HERE IS A CITY-WISE BREAKDOWN OF THE SPECTRUM ACQUIRED BY RELIANCE JIO

Akash Ambani, Chairman for Reliance Jio Infocomm, in a statement after the company’s 5G spectrum acquisition, said, “Jio is committed to offering world-class, affordable 5G and 5G-enabled services. We will provide services, platforms and solutions that will accelerate India’s digital revolution, especially in crucial sectors like Education, Healthcare, Agriculture, Manufacturing and e-Governance and make another proud contribution to Honourable Prime Minister’s DIGITAL INDIA MISSION."

JIO 5G SPECTRUM DETAILS

- Jio has acquired low-band, mid-band and mmWave spectrum, that promises seamless internet connectivity with the deep fibre network and indigenous technology platforms for consumers as well as businesses.

- Jio will be the only telco to provide 5G internet connectivity using the 700Hz spectrum footprint.

- Jio has purchased 700Hz and 800Hz bands across 22 circles.

- Jio will be annually paying Rs 7,877 crore over the next 20 years with interest computed at 7.2 per cent per year.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

