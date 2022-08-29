Reliance Jio 5G Announced: Which Cities Will Get Jio 5G First, Jio Fiber Expansion And More

Reliance Jio at the 45th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries Limited announced that it is all prepared to launch 5G services in India by Diwali this year. Here’s all the key details about Jio 5G launch in India along with expansion plans for Jio Fiber in India.

When will Jio 5G launch and which cities in India will get it first

Reliance Jio has announced that it will launch Jio 5G services by Diwali 2022 in metro cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai. It will be expanded to other cities and towns in phases rapidly to cover entire India in 18 months by December 2023. Jio’s ambitious 5G rollout plan will be the fastest in the world.

Jio 5G claims to be the world’s largest and most advanced 5G network. Unlike other operators, Jio’s 5G network will be Stand-alone with zero dependency on 4G network. The three-fold advantage of Stand-Alone 5G architecture, largest and best mix of spectrum and Carrier Aggregation technology means that Jio 5G will be able to offer an unparalleled combination of coverage, capacity, quality and affordability. With Stand-Alone 5G, Jio can deliver new and powerful services like low latency, massive machine-to-machine communication, 5G voice, Edge computing and network slicing, and metaverse.

“To build pan-India True-5G network, Jio has committed a total investment of Rs 2 lakh crore. Jio has indigenously developed an end-to-end 5G stack, which is fully cloud native, software defined, digitally managed with support for even advanced features like Quantum Security. Already deployed this Made-In-India 5G stack in Jio5G network, with sufficient capacity to serve hundreds of millions of users right from day one," said Mukesh Ambani.

“With 5G, Jio will launch billions of smart sensors with connected intelligence that will trigger the Internet of Things and fuel the Fourth Industrial Revolution. It will connect every-one, every-place and every-thing with the highest quality and most affordable data," he added.

Jio will take India to be among Top 10 globally in fixed broadband adoption: Ambani

Talking about Jio Fiber, Jio said that it made strong progress in fiber and FTTH deployment with pan-India fibre-optic network of more than 11 lakh route kilometres. “Two out of every three new customers are choosing JioFiber. India is ranked 138th in the world in fixed broadband adoption. Jio will take India to be among Top 10 globally in fixed broadband adoption," he said.

Reliance Jio is also said to have partnered with Google to develop ultra-affordable 5G smartphones along with Microsoft for Azure ecosystem. It has reached out to Intel for Cloud-scale data centres and 5G edge locations. Jio also forged a collaboration with Qualcomm to develop 5G solutions for India, which can be taken to the rest of the world.

The telco also announced JioAirFiber. With JioAirFiber, people can do away with all expenses related to buying computer hardware and periodically upgrading it, and opt to use a virtual PC hosted in the cloud – called Jio Cloud PC. With no upfront investment or tension of periodical upgrading, a user needs to pay only to the extent used, resulting in a super-affordable way to bring the power of a PC, even multiple PCs, to every Indian home and business.

