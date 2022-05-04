Reliance Jio Brings New Prepaid Plans With Three Months Of Disney+ Hotstar Subscription: All Details

Reliance Jio has launched new prepaid plans which give you three months of Disney+ Hotstar subscription along with other benefits like free voice calls, SMS and more. With the IPL 2022 season going on, the telecom operator is giving people the chance to sign up for the short-term streaming plan.

Prior to this, Jio only had plans with a 1-year Disney+ Hotstar subscription for its users. Jio is offering four new prepaid plans with this benefit, with the prices starting from Rs 151, Rs 333, Rs 583, and Rs 783 with a validity of 28 days, 56 days and 84 days, respectively. Apart from the Rs 151 base plan, you get voice call, SMS, Prime and Jio apps access.

Here are all the details about the new Jio prepaid plans.

Jio Rs 151 Prepaid Plan

This plan only gives you data benefits, along with the three-month Disney+ Hotstar subscription. Jio says you need a prepaid active plan to get the 8GB data benefit.

Jio Rs 333 Prepaid Plan

With this plan, Jio users get 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS/day. It also gets you access to a suite of Jio apps like JioCinema, JioNews, JioTV and more. You get a validity of 28 days.

Jio Rs 583 Prepaid Plan

This Jio prepaid plan comes with a validity of 56 days and offers 1.5GB of data usage per day, 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calls. The three-month Disney+ Hotstar subscription is also bundled with the plan.

Jio Rs 783 Prepaid Plan

And the final plan provides you with 84 days of validity and other benefits are the same as the other new Jio prepaid plans.

