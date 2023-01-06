Reliance Jio Brings True 5G with Welcome Offer to Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ludhiana, and Siliguri

Reliance Jio has expanded its True 5G services to four more cities in India: Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ludhiana, and Siliguri. This brings the total number of cities with Jio True 5G coverage to 72. The launch comes in wake of Madhya Pradesh gearing up for major events like the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and the Invest MP Global Investor Summit in Indore.

“Jio True 5G will equip people in these states with infinite growth opportunities in the areas of tourism, manufacturing, SMEs, e-governance, education, healthcare, agriculture, automation, artificial intelligence, gaming, and IT," a Jio official said.

Beginning January 6, subscribers in these cities will be able to benefit from Jio’s welcome offer, which offers unlimited data at no additional cost at speeds of up to 1 Gbps+.

With this expansion, Jio has now become the first and only operator to offer 5G coverage in all major cities of Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal and Indore. In Ludhiana, Jio is also the exclusive provider of 5G services.

