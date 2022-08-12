Reliance Jio Independence Day Benefits: Take A Look At All Offers From Jio To Mark Independence Day

To mark the 75th Independence Day of India, Reliance Jio has announced the Jio Independence Day Offers with 3 unique initiatives that bring exciting new benefits for Reliance Jio users.

These new initiatives that are a part of Jio’s Independencce Day Offers include ‘Jio Freedom Offer’ with Rs 3,000 worth of benefits on the Rs 2,999 recharge plan, a special ‘90-day Unlimited Plan’ for Rs 750, and a new ‘Har Ghar Tiranga, Har Ghar JioFiber’ initiative with free 15-day benefits on postpaid entertainment bonanza plans. Let’s take a look at what each of these initiatives have to offer.

Offer 1:

The ‘Jio Independence offer’ on the annual recharge plan of Rs 2,999 brings additional benefits worth Rs 3,000 as follows:

Freedom to use more data : Beyond daily limit, additional 75 GB High Speed Data Freedom to Travel : Ixigo coupons worth ₹750 off on ₹ 4500 & above payment

amount Freedom to Health : Netmeds coupons offering a minimum of ₹750 off (3 Discount coupons each offering 25% - applicable on purchase of ₹1000 & above) Freedom to Fashion : Ajio coupon offering more than ₹750 off on purchase of

₹2990 & above

Offer 2

The new ‘₹750 Unlimited Plan’ will bring a consolidated package of benefits of two plans as follows:

Plan 1: ₹ 749 with benefits that include:

Unlimited Data - 2GB/Day high speed data thereafter unlimited at 64Kbps

Unlimited Voice Calls

100 SMS/Day

Complimentary subscription to Jio Apps

Validity - 90 Days

Plan 2: ₹1 high speed date plan with benefits as below:

100 MB high speed data (thereafter unlimited at 64Kbps)

Validity - 90 days

Offer 3

The JioFiber Independence-Day offer – ‘HAR GHAR TIRANGA, HAR GHAR JIOFIBER’ is available to all new customers who buy a new JioFiber connection – with JioFiber Postpaid Entertainment Bonanza plan, between 12th Aug & 16th Aug ’22. The offer entitles the new customer with an additional FREE 15 DAYS of benefits of the plan selected at the time of activation. The benefits and the details of the offer are as below:

Offer: Additional 15 days benefit on all new orders between 12th August to 16th

August

August Activation Period: Activations to be completed by 19th August 2022

Applicable to: New JioFiber customers on Post-Paid entertainment bonanza plans

(Rs 499, Rs 599, Rs 799, Rs 899 plans)

