Reliance Jio Introduces Jio Independence Day 2022 Offer With Benefits Worth Rs 3,000: All Details

Jio has announced its new Jio Independence Day 2022 Offer for its prepaid users in India. The telecom operator is giving you GB per day of data usage, year-long validity and a few more benefits that come to Rs 3,000. You also get 1 year of subscription to the video streaming platform and other goodies that make up this attractive plan. Here are all the details of the Jio Independence Day 2022 Offer.

Jio Independence Day 2022 Offer Price

The Jio Independence Day 2022 Offer is available with the long-term Jio prepaid plan of Rs 2,999. With this plan, you get access to Disney+ Hotstar and other Jio suite of apps.

Jio Independence Day 2022 Offer Benefits

With the Jio Independence Day 2022 Offer, subscribers get 2.5GB of daily data usage for a period of 365 days or 1 year. You also get free 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling benefits with this plan. After you have consumed the 2.5GB data limit for the day, the internet speed will drop to 64 Kbps for the remaining period.

With this plan, users also get 75GB of additional data, a 1-year subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile plan worth Rs 499 and access to the Jio suite of apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud and more. But that’s not all, the Jio Independence Day 2022 Offer also gives you other benefits worth Rs 2,250 that including Rs 750 off on Ajio, Rs 750 off on Netmeds and another Rs 750 off on Ixigo.

You can get this special Jio prepaid plan right away by heading to the official Jio website or using the MyJio app to recharge with this prepaid plan.

