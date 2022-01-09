Reliance Jio Introduces New Prepaid Plan With 2.5GB Data per Day

Reliance Jio has added a new prepaid plan that offers 2.5GB of internet data and unlimited voice calling for 365 days (1 year). The prepaid plan available on the Jio website and MyJio App cost Rs 2,999 and also includes benefits such as 100 SMS per day. Users can get the usual access to JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. The new plan sits between Rs 3,119 and Rs 2,879 prepaid plans that offer similar benefits, though the former bundles annual Disney Plus Hotstar Mobile subscription worth Rs 499 at no extra cost.

The 3,119 prepaid plan, similar to the Rs 2,999, comes with a validity of 365 days and offers benefits such as access to Jio apps - JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. Apart from 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calling, users will get 2GB of data per day with 10GB extra internet. On the other hand, the Rs 2879 Jio prepaid plan offers the exact same benefit as the Rs 3,119 plan but with only 2GB of internet data daily. If Jio users cross daily allotted internet data, they will continue to get internet services at 64Kbps.

Advertisement

Reliance Jio Introduces Auto UPI for Postpaid, Prepaid Customers

In another Reliance Jio-related news, the telecom giant started rolling out UPI auto-pay service for both postpaid and prepaid customers. As the name suggests, Jio customers can set UPI auto-payment via the MyJio app that essentially removes the hassle of manually paying postpaid bills or doing prepaid recharges. As a part of the feature, Reliance Jio users can enjoy auto UPI recharge of up to Rs 5,000 without being required to enter the security pin. Customers can always modify plans or opt out of the service if they wish. The development makes Reliance Jio India’s first major telco to introduce this convenient payment option. The feature is rolled out in partnership with NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India).

Advertisement

Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.