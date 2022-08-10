Reliance Jio Launches JioGamesWatch Streaming Platform For Gamers: All You Need To Know

India’s leading telecom operator Reliance Jio has announced the launch of its new game streaming platform named JioGamesWatch. The streaming platform will cater majorly to mobile gamers and will be a one-stop-shop for all kinds of gaming content.

JioGamesWatch has been launched after thorough research around the likes and preferences of the gaming community. The platform will enable creators to go live and will run smoothly on all kinds of devices due to its low latency. Reliance Jio has said that the streaming platform is designed to empower and enable creators to go live with any device under minimal latency and expose the finest of their material to millions of viewers. The JioGamesWatch platform also comes with several viewer engagement tools that will help creators and influencers to stay ahead of the competition. The JioGamesWatch platform also comes with a lot of interactive opportunities for viewers like audience polls, fan support through emotes, and more.

JioGamesWatch will bring an immersive and interactive game streaming experience across Jio and other devices. Users will be able to watch livestreams and other video-on-demand content on the streaming platform from Reliance Jio. It is available on the Jio Set Top Box and has a smartphone version as well. JioGamesWatch can be accessed in the JioGamesApp that is available on both Android and iOS.

Users can subscribe to their favour streamers and influencers and create or be a part of communities on the JioGamesWatch platform. Creators can stream their gameplay or other content in 1080p and 720p resolution with low latency. There is also a full FAQs page on the platform for creators and viewers to refer to, in order to get a better hang of the platform.

JioGamesWatch streaming platform will be a part of JioGames that started in 2019 as a one-stop-shop for gamers, publishers, developers for online games, tournaments, esports, and more.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

