Reliance Jio Users Can Now Auto-Pay Prepaid Recharges, Postpaid Bills Via UPI

Reliance Jio is rolling out a UPI auto-pay facility for its prepaid and postpaid customers to ease payment methods. As the name suggests, customers can now auto-pay their bills or recharge plans via UPI on the MyJio App. The feature will essentially remove the hassle of paying for recharges once they are over. Additionally, postpaid users can be carefree about payment dates since the money will be deducted from their account at the end of the month. Jio’s integration with UPI autopay has made it the first major company in the telco industry to go live with the unique e-mandate feature that was launched by NPCI.

Speaking over the Jio’s UPI autopay development, Kunal Kalawatia, Chief of Products at NPCI, said in a release, “We are glad to associate with Jio and witness UPI autopay venturing into the ever-evolving telecom sector. We believe our collaboration will change the way Jio customers experience a renewal of their mobile tariff plans."

Kiran Thomas, Director at Jio, said, “The combination of Jio’s superior prepaid and postpaid plans and UPI autopay will now be available to every Jio user. Jio users will no longer need to remember their recharge renewal date or bill payment date and perform manual payments. This will enable an ALWAYS-ON service experience for every Jio prepaid user."

It also means that Reliance Jio users can enjoy auto UPI recharge of up to Rs 5,000 without requiring to enter the security pin. Customers can modify or remove the e-mandate for the tariff plans as per their requirements through UPI Autopay. Meanwhile, the company gained 17.6 lakh mobile subscribers in October 2021, while market rivals Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel user base shrunk. Reliance Jio had also announced new prepaid plans last month that still remain one of the most affordable plans in the market.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

