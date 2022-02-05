Reliance Jio Users In Mumbai Are Facing Network Outage; Company Working On Fix

Reliance Jio network seems to be having issues with its network in parts of Mumbai, Maharashtra, according to several reports on Twitter. Jio users on Twitter from Mumbai have taken to social media to report the disruption in service for their Reliance Jio network in parts of Mumbai. While there is no statement from the company yet, Jio’s customer care took to Twitter to confirm the same. It is not known yet as to what is causing the issue, but it does not seem limited to any specific type of users of devices.

A number of people in Mumbai have reported that Reliance Jio services are down and they are not able to make any cellular calls or access the internet with their Jio numbers. According to reports online, even those on other networks are not being able to reach those on Jio connections in the area. There are currently no reports about any disruption in services anywhere apart from Mumbai.

Advertisement

Jio has not said anything about the issue as of now or what is causing the outage, but a customer support executive has responded to a user’s tweet, saying that the “issue is temporary and the team is working on it."

Affected regions include areas like Navi Mumbai, Kalyan, and Dombivli.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.