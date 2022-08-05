Remember Winamp? The 2000s Music Player Is Back, But You May Not Use It Much In 2022

Do you remember Winamp? The famous music player that was all the rage in the early 2000s. Winamp was the MP3 music player of choice back in the 2000s, with most of us storing our music files and using Winamp to listen to music. Now, Winamp is back! Yes, you read that right, the famous music player from the 2000s is back, but does it hold any significance in the world of Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube Music? Let’s find out.

Now, Winamp was said to have shut back in 2013 when parent company AOL shot down work on the software amid the rise of streaming. However, after an acquisition by another company named Radionomy, Winamp is still alive. The company, in fact, launched a new and updated version of Winamp on July 26 for Windows, and the app comes with many improvements over the good-old Winamp that we once knew and loved, alongside the iconic start-up sound that plays when you start the app. This has been in the works for the past four years, apparently.

Winamp, the desktop app was an essential PC software that everyone in the early 2000s had. Winamp used to play music CDs and digital MP3 files. It even gave users the option to rip music CDs into MP3 format and save it in your PC. Winamp also offered loads of skins and visualisations that were built right into the app itself.

So, does the 2022 version of the once-famous music app hold any relevance, or does it come with any modern 2022-like features. Short answer? No. The 2022 version, according to today’s standards may feel a bit too outdated for most users. Setting up requires the same drill - users will have to browse for their music library, and wait for the app to scan the files and download metadata. This means that those who have used Winamp earlier will feel right at home - there is even a classic skin that brings back that 2000s theme to the app.

