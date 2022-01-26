Republic Day 2022: How To Watch Republic Day Parade Live Online And On TV

Today is the 73rd Republic Day of India and like every year, this year also, the Republic Day Parade is something many Indians are looking forward for. The parade in New Delhi will begin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing a wreath-laying ceremony from the National War Memorial, followed by President Ram Nath Kovind, who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Armed Forces hoisting the Indian flag, marking the start of the Republic Day parade. This year’s Republic Day parade will have special arrangements due to the COVID-19 situation in the country and the national capital. People in the country can watch the Republic Day parade on their TVs, or online on the laptops or smartphones.

Like last year, this year’s Republic Day parade will also not have a chief guest due to the COVID-19 situation. The number of troops in marching contingents have also been reduced from 144 to 96, and the route of the parade has been shortened as well. The parade will start at 10:30AM IST instead of 10AM in order to facilitate better visibility to the parade and flypast, the Ministry of Defence had said earlier. This year, the parade will feature a grand flypast with 75 aircrafts and helicopters of the Indian Air Force.

HOW TO WATCH REPUBLIC DAY 2022 PARADE ONLINE

The Republic Day Parade 2022 livestream from Doordarshan National on YouTube will cover the whole parade. The livestream on YouTube will begin at 9:15AM IST. Further, Prasar Bharati is also livestreaming the Republic Day 2022 parade on its YouTube channel. This began at 8:30AM IST. Users can watch the livestream in the video embedded below as well.

Apart from YouTube, the Republic Day parade will also be streamed live on the MyGov portal. Here, however, users need prior registration to commit to watch the parade. This requires entering your full name, phone number, and city details. On TV, those interested can watch the parade on Doordarshan National channel, which is provided free of cost by DTH providers. The All India Radio will also run live commentary of the Republic Day parade on the AIR Rajdhani radio station.

