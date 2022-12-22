Retired Bank Employee Duped of Rs 9.5 Lakh While Attempting to File Complaint Online

As technology and the internet become more integral to our daily lives, the risk of falling victim to cyber crimes has grown significantly. This was the case for a retired bank employee in Mumbai, who was scammed out of INR 9.15 lakh while trying to file a complaint with their bank. An FIR has been filed with the Dahisar police station under sections 419 and 420 of the IPC and sections 66 (C) and 66 (D) of the Information and Technology Act.

As per a report by The Indian Express, Pushpalata Pradip Chinderkar, a 68-year-old retired Union Bank employee, was scammed out of her savings through a fraudulent WhatsApp link. Chinderkar’s pension and the interest earned on it are her primary source of income. She was asked to enter her internet banking login and password, as well as her bank user ID, into a form on the link.

Advertisement

The report adds, Chinderkar encountered an error while trying to file a complaint about a fixed deposit issue on the Union Bank grievance cell. Unfortunately, she made an error that would cost her life’s savings. She posted her phone number online in an effort to resolve the issue.

Shortly thereafter, she received two calls. During the second call, the caller instructed her to open a link sent to her WhatsApp number and download an app to register her complaint. Chinderkar questioned the legitimacy of this method, but the caller assured her that it was normal procedure.

Despite her reservations, Chinderkar followed the instructions and downloaded the app. It was later revealed that this was a scam and Chinderkar was duped out of her savings.

Chinderkar was scammed through the fraudulent app and informed Union Bank about the incident using her husband’s phone after realizing what had happened. According to her FIR, she had entered her internet banking login and password, as well as her bank user ID, into a form on the app and received a message stating that money had been debited from her account.

Read all the Latest Tech News here