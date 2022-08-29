Reliance Jio has announced its Jio 5G services in India. Chairman Mukesh Ambani speaking at the RIL Annual General Meeting (2022) has confirmed that Jio 5G will be the world’s largest and most-advanced 5G network. Jio 5G will be True 5G in every sense, and with the acquisition of the largest and the most appropriate mix of wireless spectrum for 5G.

Jio 5G looks to achieve three objectives. It wants to build on the success of the Jio 4G network and introduce an even more advanced version of mobile broadband.

The telco wants to roll out its 5G services in the next two months by Diwali and make it available in the top metro cities. Chairman Ambani, also explains that 5G cannot remain exclusive to just a few, and wants to build a pan-India service. Jio has officially confirmed that it will be spending around Rs 2 lakh crore to set up the 5G network across the country.

Jio is planning to bring the Jio 5G services to metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai in the next two months. And the telco plans to have covered every nook and corner of the country with the Jio 5G services by December 2023. The company has talked about indigenous developed end-to-end 5G technology stack which is fully cloud native, software defined and can be managed digitally.

“In addition to the 3500 MHz mid-band which is globally earmarked for 5G, and the 26 GHz millimeter-wave band for ultra-high capacity, only Jio has the 700 MHz low-band spectrum which is essential for deep indoor coverage," it adds. Jio 5G wants to give Indian consumers a True 5G network, and its plans are well in motion to make this a reality.

