RIL AGM 2022: Jio 5G Will Be True 5G Network - What It Means

Reliance Jio has unveiled its broad set of plans to launch the Jio 5G service in India this year. The country’s largest telecom operator has set the benchmark with its 4G network, and now it is gearing up to launch the Jio 5G services in top metro cities by Diwali, and to most parts of India by December 2023. The telco has emphasised the need to bring the Jio 5G network to everyone.

To make this happen, Jio is going to spend around Rs 2 lakh crore to build a pan-India True 5G network. Jio says its 5G roll out plan will be the fastest in the world. So, what does the True 5G network mean, what does it promise for users and how it plans to give you high-speed internet connectivity.

Jio 5G - Shaping Up A True Pan-India 5G Network

Jio 5G promises to be a stand-alone 5G network, which is not the case with most 5G networks available in the world right now. Most operators rely on the non-standalone 5G network, which basically transmits 5G radio signals over an existing 4G network. Following this methodology is unlikely to give improved performance to the users.

Jio 5G will be called a stand-alone 5G network that will have zero dependency on its 4G network. The True 5G network can offer powerful services and deliver performance at low latency, ideal for massive machine-to-machine communication, deliver 5G voice, edge computing and network slicing, and metaverse, among others.

Jio has planned its True 5G network in a calculated manner, which started by acquiring the largest and the most appropriate mix of wireless spectrum for 5G. Jio has acquired 5G spectrums in the 3500 MHz mid-band segment, which is globally earmarked for 5G, and the 26 GHz millimeter-wave band for ultra-high capacity. But where Jio 5G becomes a True 5G network is thanks to the 700 MHz low-band spectrum which is essential for deep indoor coverage.

“This three-fold advantage of Stand-Alone 5G architecture, largest and best mix of spectrum, and Carrier Aggregation means that Jio 5G will be able to offer an unparalleled combination of coverage, capacity, quality, and affordability," Chairman, Mukesh Ambani highlighted during the RIL AGM 2022 on Monday.

