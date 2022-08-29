RIL AGM 2022: Meta and Jio Platforms Announce One-Stop Grocery Shopping On WhatsApp

Meta and Jio Platforms have announced their new partnership to bring grocery shopping to WhatsApp for users in India. The service will be provided via JioMart, the digital shopping app from Jio Platforms, and users can log in to the shopping service through WhatsApp on their smartphone. You can browse the JioMart grocery catalogue, add products and even make the payment within WhatsApp.

“A global first, JioMart on WhatsApp will enable users in India, including those who have never shopped online before, to seamlessly browse through JioMart’s entire grocery catalogue, add items to cart, and make the payment to complete the purchase – all without leaving the WhatsApp chat," Jio and Meta said in a statement.

Use JioMart For Grocery Shopping On WhatsApp - How It Works

Any WhatsApp user can send a message on the JioMart number 91 79770 79770 and say Hi to get more details from the JioMart business chatbot. You will then be provided a list of products that are available on JioMart, select the items you want to purchase and head over to the checkout cart for payment.

Jio Platforms mentions that payment for your grocery shopping via WhatsApp can be done using WhatsApp Pay which is UPI-based payment service for WhatsApp users in India. Alternatively, you can decide to pay for the order via cash on delivery.

“We are proud of developing the first ever end-to-end shopping experience with JioMart on WhatsApp. The JioMart on WhatsApp experience furthers our commitment of enabling a simple and convenient way of online shopping to millions of Indians," said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries.

The catalogue of items include fruits and vegetables, staples, personal care, beverages, home care, books and more. Repeat customers can take advantage of their delivery address saved with the platform, and allow them to make quick additions to their cart and head to the checkout for payment.

