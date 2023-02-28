Running Out of Gmail Storage? Checkout These Google One Cloud Storage Plans - Price, Features And More

As people receive an increasing number of emails and capture more photos than ever before, the demand for additional online storage space has risen. However, Google—which serves as the primary email and cloud storage provider for many individuals, has maintained its 15GB storage limit, which is no longer adequate for most people. In fact, in the past, Google’s photos app featured unlimited storage for high-quality photos and videos.

Presently, any new media uploaded to Google Photos will be counted against the free 15GB storage limit. This is where Google One comes into play. Initially launched in 2018, Google One is offered in three subscription tiers, Basic tier with 100GB, Standard tier with 200GB, and Premium tier with either 2TB, 5TB, 10TB, 20TB or 30TB storage.

Google One subscription plans range from Rs 130 to Rs 9,750 per month. In return, subscribers receive additional cloud storage beyond the standard 15GB and exclusive access to various Google One features—including the recently launched Magic Eraser tool, which first appeared on Pixel 6 but is now available to all Pixel phones and other Android and iOS devices subscribed to Google One. Google One members can also enjoy a new HDR video effect and distinctive collage styles that are unavailable to non-subscribers.

Here are all the Google One subscription tiers in India:

Google One Basic

Google One basic plan is the most economical option, providing 100GB of cloud storage, access to Google experts, and extra perks, including Magic Eraser, etc. More importantly, despite costing Rs 130, it is shareable with up to five individuals and costs Rs 1,300 annually.

Google One Standard

The Standard subscription tier provides 200GB of storage along with all the benefits of the basic plan. This option costs Rs 210 per month or Rs 2,100 per year.

Google One Premium

Google One Premium subscription provides five storage options ranging from 2TB to 30TB. The 2TB plan is priced at Rs 650/month or Rs 6,500/year, while the 5TB option costs Rs 1,625/month or Rs 16,250/year. For the 10TB plan, the cost is Rs 3,250/month, and for the 20TB plan, it’s Rs 6,500/month. The 30TB plan is the most expensive at a staggering Rs 9,750/month.

