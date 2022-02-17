Russia Fines Google for Failing to Delete Banned Content

MOSCOW: A Moscow court on Thursday said it had fined Alphabet’s Google 3.5 million roubles ($46,000) for failing to delete content Russia deems illegal, the latest in a string of fines for the U.S. tech giant.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 75.7861 roubles)

