Russia-Ukraine War: Elon Musk Warns Starlink Users In Ukraine About Possibility Of Being Targeted

Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet provider is supplying internet connectivity in war-struck Ukraine amid the ongoing military operation from Russia. As a public service announcement (PSA) on his Twitter, Musk has now warned Ukraine users that Starlink is the only non-Russian communications system working in some parts of Ukraine, so possibility of being targeted is high. “Please use with caution," Musk said in his tweet. Musk had earlier sent terminals of Starlink’s satellite service towards Ukraine to help with the internet connectivity amid a blackout in Ukraine.

Amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, internet connection was gravely affected, especially in cities such as Kharkiv and Kyiv. Elon Musk’s help came at a time when people were fearing disconnection from the outer world.

SpaceX had launched about 50 more satellites earlier to help aid the connetivity in Ukraine during the time of crisis. The satellites were sent aboard a Falcon 9 rocket and are using their own thrusters to move into operational orbits. Starlink currently has close to 2,000 satellites orbiting Earth at an altitude of 340 miles.

Apart from Elon Musk and SpaceX, other tech giants are also doing their bit to help Ukrainians in crisis. Apple has stopped the sales of its products in Russia, while both Google and Apple have stopped their payment services in Russia. Facebook has also banned several Russian state-owned media outlets, and Twitter has also limited Russian state media on the platform.

