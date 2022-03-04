Russia Ukraine War: Microsoft Suspends Sale And Services In Russia, Offers Technical Support

Microsoft is the latest technology company to stop its business and sales in Russia this week amidst the war in Ukraine. “We are announcing today that we will suspend all new sales of Microsoft products and services in Russia," said Brad Smith, President & Vice Chair, Microsoft.

In addition to stopping sales, Microsoft says it is proactively working with the cybersecurity officials in Ukraine to defend against Russian cyber attacks.

“Since the war began, we have acted against Russian positioning, destructive or disruptive measures against more than 20 Ukrainian government, IT and financial sector organizations. We have also acted against cyberattacks targeting several additional civilian sites," Smith adds in this blog post.

Microsoft is also enabling resources on the ground with the help of the Microsoft Philanthropies and UN Affairs team. The company is in constant talks with NGO associations and Red Cross agencies to help them with financial and technical support.

Russia has been hit with heavy sanctions from all across the globe this week. The US Government stopped flights, while businesses have stopped operating out of the region. Apple also stopped selling its products, and other brands like Airbnb, Google and YouTube stopped their services in the country.

The Ukraine Ministry even reached out to ICANN through a letter, asking the Russian websites and servers to be shut down. In the meanwhile, Russia is said to have blocked access to social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter as well as news bodies such as BBC in the country.

The war situation in Ukraine is hardly subsiding, with both countries unable to resolve the matter amicably.

Global intervention is the need of the hour but most countries and associations are hoping for diplomatic channels to ease the tensions.

