SAFER INTERNET DAY 2023: Safer Internet Day is celebrated on the second day of the second week of February annually. This year, the day is falling today on February 7. Safer Internet Day aims to raise awareness regarding emerging online concerns. One of the aspects that is heavily focused on is the safety of children on the internet.

Parents and caregivers play an important role in empowering kids and youngsters to respectfully, responsibly, critically, and creatively utilise digital technologies. The kind of exposure children have on the internet from early on will have a significant and long-lasting impact on their overall safety and well-being.

Advertisement

Here are a few ways you can keep your child safe online:

Open communication

It is crucial to start a conversation with children about their online interactions. Ensure that they understand that they can come to you if they face unpleasant behaviour of any kind online. Kids need to learn to be kind and considerate to others while interacting, too. They must also be taught the importance of privacy and maintaining it, as well as recognise and avoid misinformation and age-inappropriate content. Set ground rules

Establish rules regarding when, where, and how your kids can use the internet. Set ground rules on the monitoring of what they see and post online as well. Remember not to go overboard with this to avoid making your child feel like you do not trust them. Leverage technology

Put parental controls in place to prevent your child from accessing sites that have unsafe content or could be the platform for inappropriate interactions. Ensure that your child’s device has a strong antivirus established, too. Keep suitable privacy settings on as well. Be vigilant

Remain alert about signups to various platforms, free educational resources, and advertisements that your kid is exposed to. Do not ignore prominent signs of cyberbullying such as your child being upset or secretive with online activities. Inform them about helpline

Make sure your child understands that they have people and resources available to help them out regarding their online life. Telling them about online helplines and school policies, as well as reassuring them that you are always there to help is important.

Read all the Latest Tech News here