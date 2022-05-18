Samsung And Google Want To Make It Easy To Sync Your Fitness Data

Samsung and Google want to simplify the process of tracking fitness data across multiple platforms and devices. Both the brands have already worked on the new Wear OS software for smartwatches, and now they want to help sync the data between different devices. Google is bringing Samsung Health, Google Fit and Fitbit data together under one platform called Health Connect.

Android itself is quite fragmented, and then you have fitness bands/smartwatches that use different apps. So, managing all of them together has been a complex exercise.

But Health Connect means you can have a Samsung Galaxy Watch with its data recorded using the Google Fit app, and you can store all the details through Health Connect.

So, essentially Health Connect is Android’s version of the Apple Health app, allowing you to track devices and fitness apps in one place. The company is working with developers like MyFitnessPal, Withings, and Leap Fitness to integrate their platforms to the Health Connect ecosystem as well.

At the Google I/O 2022 this month, Health Connect was made available to developers in beta and opened up the APIs so that different fitness features can be added.

There are more services that can be added to Health Connect, and it is possible that Google and Samsung will look to make things as seamless as possible for Android users. Google wants to make sure users have the control over how their data is monitored by these apps on Health Connect, and if there are cases where two apps are tracking the same data, you get to decide which one gets the access to your data.

Health Connect is able to track information like sleep tracking, cycle tracking, body measurement and over 50 other modes on the wearable.

It seems like Google is preparing Health Connect right in time for the launch of the Pixel Watch later this year.

