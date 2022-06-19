Samsung Announces 24-Month No Cost EMI For Flagship Smartphones In India: All Details

Samsung, one of the most sought-after brands for flagship smartphones in India is bringing new no-cost EMI plans for those butying the company’s flagship smartphones. Samsung has now announced 24-month no-cost EMI plans for users in India looking to buy Samsung smartphones including the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G.

The no-cost EMI offers will allow users to purchase the Samsung flagship devices with a no-cost EMI plans that begin at Rs 3,042 per month for the buyers of the Samsung Galaxy S22, while smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra can be bought at an EMI for as low as Rs 4,584. The EMI offers have been made available in partnership with HDFC Bank and can be availed at retail outlets in India.

The price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 starts at Rs 72,999, while the Samsung Galaxy S22+ starts at Rs 84,999 in India. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is priced at Rs 1,09,999 onwards. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is priced at Rs 1,49,999 onwards, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is priced at Rs 84,999 in India. Buyers now have the option of dividing these prices in 24 equal installments.

“Consumers are at the centre of everything we do at Samsung. Taking another big step to make their lives easier, we are extremely happy to introduce a never-before 24 Months No Cost EMI offer with HDFC bank on our premium Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G. This offer will help more consumers experience the latest technology from Samsung and also help us unlock new demand for our flagship and foldable smartphones," Aditya Babbar, the senior director and head of product marketing at Samsung India said.

Apart from the 24 months EMI, Samsung buyers can also avail other discounts like the ability to purchase the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 alongside the Galaxy S22 Ultra for Rs 2,999 and buyers of the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ buyers can get the Galaxy Buds 2 for just Rs 2,999.

