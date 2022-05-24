Samsung Brings Google Assistant Support To Galaxy Watch 4 Smartwatch

All those of you who bought the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch can now use Google Assistant on the wearable. Samsung has confirmed that in around 10 markets the Google voice assistant will be available for different voice commands on their wrist.

Samsung started working with Google on smartwatches and Wear OS last year. And the new integration is another sign of the blooming partnership between the companies. Samsung had already teased that Google Assistant support will come to its smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 4 to be precise, and other Samsung wearables in the future could benefit from further integration.

Also Read: Android Phone Using Up Too Much Data? Here’s How To Save Data And Set Usage Limit

Advertisement

Samsung Mobile has confirmed that from May 24, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 users in ten countries like Australia, France, Germany, Canada, Ireland, Japan, Korea and the USA among others. The list does not include India so you might have to wait a little longer to use the Google Assistant on your smartwatch.

Samsung says Galaxy Watch 4 users in these aforementioned countries can head over to the Play Store on the smartwatch and download the Google Assistant feature for quick commands.

The company has a small ad on the new feature, where you can see the person is able to control music playback, ask Google Assistant for quick queries and use the Galaxy Watch 4 to make payments as well. All these capabilities and others coming in the future make the Galaxy Watch 4 a competent smartwatch. Samsung is using the Wear OS platform on its own smartwatch, which could signal the end of Bixby as its default voice assistant in the near future.

Also Read: Xiaomi Partners With Camera Maker Leica, First Smartphone With Leica-Branded Camera In July

Advertisement

But that’s not all, Google is launching its own Pixel Watch later this year, which might also offer a similar set of features to the user. Pixel Watch is also expected to support NFC and cellular connectivity, which could open the wearable to payments on the wrist and even take voice calls.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.