Samsung Brings Self Repair Program For Users, Galaxy S22 Series Not Included: All Details

Smartphone maker Samsung has launched its new repair program that allows Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S21, and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus owners to repair their devices themselves. Users of these smartphones can buy the replacement parts for their devices and access guides on how to do DIY fixes.

The program has been launched in partnership with teardown experts iFixit, and was first announced back in March this year. The program is not launching for Samsung’s latest flagship devices and users are able to buy replacement parts from both Samsung and iFixit websites. Users will be able to buy the parts and tools for their screen, back glass, and charging port replacements among other things.

In terms of prices, Samsung says that the parts will cost as much as any affiliated repair providers do. For example, a display replacement for the Samsung Galaxy S20 will cost $199.99 (roughly Rs 15,800), and a back glass panel will cost $69.99 (roughly Rs 5,500). In this repair program, Samsung has not mentioned if you’ll be able to purchase a battery replacement or not.

Samsung is the latest company to roll out a self-repair program for users. Earlier, Google and Valve have also partnered with iFixit for their own repair programs, and Apple also has its own DIY repair program and will ship users pro-grade parts to replace their iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 parts, battery parts included.

Samsung is all set to launch its next generation of foldable smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The new Samsung smartphones are said to come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdagon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, and several other improvements over their predecessors. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 may come with an improved camera, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 may come with improved battery life. Both foldable smartphones will be launched on August 10.

