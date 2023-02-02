Samsung Confirms Galaxy S23 Series Phones To Be Made In India

Samsung India has confirmed on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Galaxy Unpacked event that all Galaxy S23 smartphones sold in India will be manufactured at the company’s Noida factory. The company has been using the same facility, claimed to the world’s largest mobile factory, to fulfil the needs of the domestic market through local manufacturing at the Noida factory.

Samsung’s decision to sell ‘Made in India’ Galaxy S23 smartphones shows the company’s commitment to India’s manufacturing and growth story, Samsung said in its statement.

Samsung has been manufacturing products in the country with the mission to focus on employment and also cater to the needs of the Indian consumers with localised features. Samsung Galaxy S23 series being made in the country is another feather in the cap of the brand, especially since it will also have the Galaxy S23 Ultra made here. Samsung had setup the mobile factory in 2018 to show India’s projection as a global manufacturing hub.

The three phones were introduced at the Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco, with a parallel focus on the Indian market with a media briefing. We have seen the phones in flesh and eager to see how they are priced in the country, where it will be fighting out with the new iPhones and the Pixel phones later this year.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra features a new 200-megapixel camera at the back, support for S Pen and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. Samsung has also given extra focus to OS updates, with the promise of 4 years of OS updates and 5 years of security updates for these devices.

