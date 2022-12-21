Home » News » Tech » Samsung Could Debut Its First Laptop With A Foldable Screen Next Year

Samsung Could Debut Its First Laptop With A Foldable Screen Next Year

Samsung is planning for foldable OLED panels that will be supplied to other brands and could be used for its own product as well in 2023.

By: Tech Desk

Edited By: S Aadeetya

News18.com

Last Updated: December 21, 2022, 14:54 IST

Seoul

Lenovo and Asus could soon face competition from Samsung

Samsung could be the latest brand to enter the PC segment with a foldable product in 2023. The company is likely to rely on its foldable OLED panel to power the foldable laptop which could feature a large 17.3-inch foldable screen. Samsung is already known for its display panels on smartphones and TVs but entering the foldable space is a different matter altogether.

Asus and Lenovo are the brands that have already showcased their laptops with foldable screens, while Asus launched it in multiple markets, including India earlier this year. The PC segment is definitely seeing a lot of action in the past few years, which is a refreshing sight for a sector that was supposed to be dying amid the onslaught of smartphones.

Reports say that Samsung is planning for the foldable revolution in a big way, and that stands true for the PC segment as well. Asus has been relying on LG for the OLED panels but soon it could switch to Samsung, which itself has placed orders for its laptop division, which has made us believe that a Samsung laptop with a foldable screen could be in the offing next year.

Similar to Asus’s foldable laptop, Samsung’s 17.3-inch foldable panel gives you a 13.3-inch screen when folded while the other half converts into a touchscreen keyboard. Most of you might say the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is the ideal platform to showcase this new form factor, but even if we catch a glimpse of the rumoured product, we don’t expect to see the final version before the second half of 2023.

Either way, the foldable PC segment is going to be a niche space for a while, but Samsung could show its might with another foldable product (after the foldable phones), while the rest continue to ponder their journey in this space.

About the Author

first published: December 21, 2022, 14:54 IST
