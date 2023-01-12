Samsung Could Drop Plus Variant From Galaxy S Series In 2024, Will Apple Follow?

Samsung is just a few weeks away from unleashing the new Galaxy S23 series in front of the world. Still, a new report suggests the company has already started making plans for its next year’s Galaxy S24 lineup, which is likely to see some changes.

The report from The Elec says Samsung could cut one model from the 2024 series, and we are specifically talking about the Galaxy S24 Plus, which means that Samsung could launch the vanilla Galaxy S24 and the S24 Ultra.

While the report doesn’t mention the reason for this supposed change, it is possible that the Plus variant seems to be eating into Samsung’s congested production line, and also adding up to the cost of manufacturing an additional model.

Advertisement

The report does mention that Samsung could decide to replace the Plus variant with a few models from the Galaxy A series, and in some ways, the decision could make sense. Having three models mean the company can have products at different price ranges, but it is obvious that Samsung would study the demand for products, and deem them vital enough to bring upgrades to the market.

And it’s not just Samsung which could have second thoughts about its Plus variant in the coming years.

Apple has also witnessed low demand for the iPhone 14 Plus model that launched with the other three models. Both the companies haven’t talked about the performance of these models publicly but multiple reports hint that buyers could soon have two models to consider from these brands.

Having said that, we expect normal business to continue this year, with three models from Samsung and four from Apple later this year, which is also likely to be the first set of iPhones to come with USB C charging by default.

Read all the Latest Tech News here