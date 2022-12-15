Samsung Could Stop Making Exynos Chipsets For Smartphones: What It Means

Samsung could move away from making Exynos chipsets for its smartphone, instead, the company wants to overhaul its hardware team and develop a new chipset for mobile devices altogether.

The details mentioned in the report by The Elec suggest Samsung is looking to move away from relying on the System LSI division, which is responsible for making the Exynos chipsets.

The South Korean giant wants a fresh start, which could help the company to compete with the likes of Apple and Google in the chip market. Samsung’s Mobile eXperience (MX) division is taking matters into its own hands, and the newly formed chip development team will be responsible for making next-gen mobile chipsets.

Samsung’s track record with Exynos chips has been a mixed bag, so much so that the company has now started relying on Qualcomm to power its high-end Galaxy devices. Having an in-house chip helps companies save additional investment, something that Apple has been doing with the iPhones for a while now.

Exynos chips have been found to be less power efficient and degrade over time, which is not acceptable for phones that cost as much as $1000 (Rs 81,000 approx). The company has realised that a stop-gap measure was vital, hence we have started seeing Samsung Galaxy S, Fold and Flip series launching with Snapdragon chips in most markets, including India, where it has offered the Exynos variants over the years.

Building a new team for chips is not a cost-effective process in the short run, but Samsung is clearly looking at the future and feels that having a new-gen chip is paramount for its success among peers.

The report even hints that Samsung could have this chip ready to debut on the Galaxy S25 series which could be introduced in 2025, which is still a couple of years away. Meanwhile, Samsung could continue to deploy Exynos chips in other sectors like automobiles, smart TVs and even wearables for that matter.

