Samsung Cutting Down Smartphone Production By 30 Million Units: Report

After Apple, Samsung is now said to be cutting down production, according to a report. This comes after sales have further been hit by the conflict in Ukraine, and the manufacturer is said to be toning down production by 30 million units.

Samsung, which is currently the world’s leading smartphone maker, will ramp down production by 30 million units for 2022, a report in South Korea’s Maeil Business News has said. Earlier, Bloomberg had reported that Apple is dropping its plans to make 20 million extra iPhone units in 2022. While Apple’s news came at a time when the Cupertino-based giant beat all expectations with the previous two iPhone models. Now, Samsung’s news comes after the South Korean manufacturer became the top-selling smartphone manufacturer. In Q1 2022, Samsung posted record-breaking quarter with 73.7 million smartphone shipments globally.

The reason for Samsung cutting down production is largely due to the COVID-19 related lag and supply chain constraints. Apart from that, the ongoing component shortage and the crisis in Ukraine are said to be reasons for Samsung’s reported cut in smartphone production.

This comes soon after the South Korean giant said that it will exit the feature phones market by the end of 2022. According to a recent report in ET, Samsung’s last batch of feature phones is set to be manufactured by Dixon in December this year. After that, the company will not make any more feature phones in India. It is being said that Samsung will shift its focus to higher price tiers. The ET report cites a person familiar with the matter as saying that Samsung will launch smartphones mostly about the Rs 15,000 price bracket moving forward.

