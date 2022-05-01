Samsung Fab Grab Fest Sale Offers Attractive Deals On Smartphone, Smart TVs And More: Check Details

Samsung has announced its new Fab Grab Fest sale in India which starts from May 1 and ends in a week. Samsung is bringing attractive deals, discounts and other offers on its popular range of smartphones, smart TVs, smartwatches and laptops as well. In addition this, Samsung is also partnering with banks for special cashback offers on these electronics items available in the country.

So, if you are in the market of new gadgets or a laptop, Samsung has got you well and truly covered. Here are the deals of the Fab Grab Fest sale and what you get for the special prices.

Samsung Fab Grab Fest Deals On Smartphone

You can buy the popular Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy M53 5G and Galaxy M32 among others with discounts up to 50 per cent. You can also avail other additional benefits such as free travel adapter and mobile cover worth Rs 999 with select Samsung smartphones. That’s not all, by purchasing through bank cards from HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank or SBI, you can get cashback up to 20 per cent.

Samsung Fab Grab Fest Deals On Laptop

For those in the market to buy a laptop, Samsung Galaxy Book2 is available with discount up to 16 per cent, and you can also pick up the Galaxy Buds2 for just Rs 999. The 20 per cent cashback on select card is also up for grabs.

Samsung Fab Grab Fest Deals On Smart TVs

Samsung is offering discounts up to 60 per cent for those buy one of its Neo OLED TV or from the Crystal 4K UHD TVs. And if you get the product from the Samsung Shop App, you get an additional discount of Rs 4,500 on your purchase.

Samsung Fab Grab Fest Deals On Tablets And More

The deals remain incomplete without talking about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 tablet, Galaxy Tab A8 or the Galaxy Watch 4. And these can be yours during the week-long sale with discount up to 50 per cent, making it all the more attractive to the buyer.

