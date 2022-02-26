Samsung Galaxy A03 Budget Smartphone Launched In India: Prices, Specifications And More

South Korean manufacturer Samsung has launched its latest Samsung Galaxy A03 budget smartphone in India. The Samsung Galaxy A03 comes with a 6.5-inch display and is powered by a octa-core Unisoc processor. The smartphone comes with Android 11 out of the box, and has a 5,000mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy A03 has been launched in three colour options - Black, Blue, and Red, and the smartphone will be available for purchase on Samsung’s website, e-commerce platforms, and offline retail stores across India.

Samsung Galaxy A03 Price

The Samsung Galaxy A03 has been launched at a price of Rs 10,499 in India for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option, while the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option is priced at Rs 11,999 in India. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Samsung‘s official website, leading e-commerce platforms, and other offline retailers.

Samsung Galaxy A03 Specifications

The smartphone has been launched with a 6.5-inch TFT display with an HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. It comes powered with an octa-core Unisoc T606 processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable to up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery unit and runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 out of the box.

The Samsung Galaxy A03 sports a dual camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the Samsung Galaxy A03 comes with a 5-megapixel selfie snapper.

The smartphone also comes with other camera features like Live Focus, which uses the depth sensor to click portrait shots, and there is a Smart Selfie Angle feature that allows users to automatically click a wide-angle selfie whenever the smartphone detects multiple faces.

Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy A03 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, a USB type-C port, A-GPS, and more.

