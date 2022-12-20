Samsung Galaxy A04 and A04e Now Available in India: Check Price, Specs Here

Samsung’s latest A series smartphones—the Galaxy A04 and A04e, are now available for purchase in India. Being the next iteration of Galaxy A03, both smartphones are launched as budget-friendly options in the Indian market, and ship with the RAM Plus feature for adding virtual RAM, a MediaTek processor, and a large battery.

Galaxy A04 and A04e Specifications

The Galaxy A04 and A04e get a large 6.5" HD+ Infinity-V display for an immersive viewing experience, and both the Galaxy A04 and A04e are powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 processor and up 4GB RAM, which can be virtually increased to 8GB using the RAM Plus feature.

For the optics, the Galaxy A04 has a 50-megapixel primary camera and the A04e has a 13-megapixel rear camera. Both have a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies. The battery, too, is sizable at 5,000 mAh.

Galaxy A04 and A04e Price and Availability in India

The Galaxy A04 starts at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant, and goes all the way up to

Rs 12,999 for the 4GB+128GB variant. It is available in three colors—Green, Copper and Black. In contrast, the cheaper Galaxy A04e retails at Rs 9,299 for the 3GB+32GB model, Rs 9,999 for the 3GB+64GB model, and Rs 11,499 for the 4GB+128GB model, and is available in two colors—Light Blue and Copper.

Both models are available on Samsung.com, and select retail partners from today, December 20, 2022.

