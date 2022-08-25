Samsung Galaxy A04 Budget Smartphone Launched In India: Price, Specifications And More

Samsung has launched its latest budget smartphone in, the Samsung Galaxy A04 in India. The Samsung Galaxy A04 has been launched with a dual rear camera setup, a 6.5-inch display, 5,000mAh battery, and more.

Samsung Galaxy A04 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A04 has been launched with a 6.5-inch LCD Infinity-V display with an HD+ resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an un-named octa-core chipset (said to be the Samsung Exynos 850) paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable to up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery unit.

Advertisement

There is a dual rear camera on the Samsung Galaxy A04 that sports a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the Samsung Galaxy A04 comes with a 5-megapixel selfie snapper.

The smartphone runs on Android 12 out of the box, and comes with One UI Core 4.1. Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy A04 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and more. Sensors on the Samsung Galaxy A04 include an accelerometer, light sensor, and a proximity sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A04 Price And Availability

Samsung has not announced the price of the Samsung Galaxy A04 yet, but the smartphone is said to be priced at Rs 10,499 in India, according to some reports. The Samsung Galaxy A04 has been launched in four colour options, namely, black, white, copper, and green.

Advertisement

Samsung earlier this month launched its most premium smartphone offerings, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has been launched at a price of Rs 1,54,999 onwards in India, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has been launched at a price of Rs 89,999 onwards in the country.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here