Samsung Galaxy A13 And Galaxy A23 4G Phones Launched In India: Price And Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A13 and Galaxy A23 mid-range 4G smartphones have launched in India on Friday without much fanfare. These two devices are the successor to last year’s Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A22 were considered as one of the top-selling phones in the market. The phones feature a Full HD+ display, running on the Android 12 version and powered by an octa-core processor. These also have a quad rear camera system for better imaging results.

Samsung Galaxy A13 And Galaxy A23 4G Prices In India

Samsung Galaxy A13 prices in India start from Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM model. You have the 4GB RAM + 128GB option available for Rs 15,999 and the highest variant with 6GB RAM costs Rs 17,499. You can buy this phone from the company website.

Samsung Galaxy A23 price range starts from Rs 19,499 for the 6GB RAM model, and the 8GB variant is priced at Rs 20,999. This phone is also available on Samsung’s website.

Samsung Galaxy A13 And Galaxy A23 Specifications

The Galaxy A13 features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display that gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The screen comes with a notch but no high refresh rate is supported. Samsung has powered the phone using Exynos 850 chipset, paired with up to 6GB RAM. You get 64 and 128GB storage options, which is further expandable via a microSD card slot. Samsung has offered the device with Android 12-based OneUI 4.1 custom UI which is good to see.

For imaging purpose, the Galaxy A13 carries a quad rear camera setup which consists of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The front has an 8-megapixel shooter. Samsung has loaded the phone with a 5000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

The Galaxy A23 smartphone has the same display as the Galaxy A13. It comes powered by an unnamed octa-core chipset, with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. This device has the same camera setup as the Galaxy A13 on both sides.

And the battery unit along with the fast charging support is the same.

