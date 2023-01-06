Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A23 5G India Launch This Month: What to Expect, Price & Specs

With the rollout of 5G services in India, major smartphone brands are working aggressively to launch affordable 5G handsets in the country. Now, a new report has claimed that South Korean tech giant Samsung will launch at least two new Galaxy A series 5G smartphones in India this month.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Samsung Galaxy A23 5G are likely to launch in mid-January in the country at a price starting around Rs 15,000, according to a report from IANS. It said that Galaxy A14 5G is likely to come with a 6.6-inch Full HD screen for an immersive viewing experience. It will sport a 50MP rear camera, a 5000mAh battery and an Octa-Core processor.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is likely to feature a triple camera set up on the back and a 13MP selfie camera. The smartphone may arrive in a choice of three colors, Light Green, Silver, and Black colour options, GSMArena reported. On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is expected to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. The smartphone will come with 50MP quad camera setup.

In related news, Samsung recently the Galaxy F04 smartphone in India. It is powered by a MediaTek P35 processor, Android 12 out of the box, a massive 5000 mAh battery and more. The device will be available in two colour options — Jade Purple and Opal Green

The Samsung Galaxy F04 4GB+64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 9,499 in India. As part of an introductory offer, the company said that consumers can avail Rs 1000 benefit for a limited period. Additionally, ICICI Bank cardholders will get Rs 1000 cashback, making the effective price Rs 7499. Galaxy F04 will be available on the Samsung website, e-commerce platform Flipkart and select retail outlets starting January 12, 2023.

